Raymond RCMP investigates 'suspicious occurrence' involving child

    Raymond RCMP are looking for the public's help to identify a suspect who approached a child in the community on Tuesday.

    At 4 p.m. on April 9, Mounties say a girl was walking near Highway 52 and 100 Street East when a man pulled up near her in a vehicle.

    The man told her to get in, but the girl refused and walked away from him.

    RCMP are now looking to speak with the driver of the vehicle, which is reported to be a grey or silver SUV with the licence plate possibly containing the letters "CF" and numbers "235."

    Police say the man is believed to be in his early to mid-20s with a fair complexion and red hair.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Raymond RCMP at 403-752-4747.

    If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the P3 Tips app.

