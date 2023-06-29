Raymond Stampede marks final farewell to rodeo grounds after 121 years

LETHBRIDGE -

More than 400 cowboys and cowgirls have made the trek to Raymond for the 121st Raymond Stampede.

"What draws the people home is the Canada Day celebrations, traditions and the history we've got going on here," said Robert Heggie, president of the Raymond Stampede.

The annual professional rodeo features more than two dozen events and riders from across North America.

"It's Canada Day long weekend and we've got lots of good rodeos to go and Raymond is on the list of ones to go to,” said Tyler Popescul, who is competing in the men's tie-down roping.

The stampede been around since 1902, making it the oldest rodeo in Canada.

Heggie says it has been a staple in the southern Alberta community since it began.

"I can remember as a little kid being down here and I started riding calves and steers probably when I was eight or nine years old," Heggie said.

"I watched it grow, I've watched the contestants grow and the spectators have always been about the same - it's just a tradition in town that people come home for."

Rodeo events began Thursday morning, including a new edition with ladies' breakaway roping.

"I went to college in the States for five years and breakaway roped the whole time down there and then I actually quit roping after I was done college because I didn't think there was much to go to up here and then everything kind of exploded the minute I sold my horse and so I bought a new horse and I'm back at it," said Kennedy Smith.

Rider Payton Smith hopes another female event in the lineup will attract more women to the sport.

"It's really awesome, especially because before, if you wanted to professionally rodeo, you could only barrel race and now, we get the opportunity to breakaway rope, which is really cool," Smith said.

But once the dust settles on Saturday, the rodeo grounds will close for the final time.

Next year, the stampede will be held on a new 14-acre piece of land located on the northeast side of town.

It was donated by Heggie's family, Ron and Joanne Heggie.

The current site, including the 70-year-old grandstand, will be demolished and a new high school will be built.

Heggie says it's sad to see the location go, but he hopes the new location will help grow the century-old rodeo.

"We've got 14-acres to build on down there and we've started to do some dirt work down there now and we will just slowly build it up," Heggie said.

A 50-50 raffle has been set up to help cover the costs of construction of the new rodeo grounds, including the new grandstand.

Before the final ride is taken, attendees have a chance to check out the professional-rodeo action on Friday and Saturday.

A list of scheduled events and the 50-50 raffle can be found at facebook.com/people/Raymond-Stampede/100064669459433/.

