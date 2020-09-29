CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a man and a woman believed responsible for the early-morning theft of a large piece of meat and a food cart from a pizza restaurant earlier this month.

A man and a woman entered the yard of Bogey's Pizza at Eighth Street and First Avenue, in Airdrie, about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 where they stole a large piece of meat, a large box and a food cart before hopping the fence and fleeing the scene, according to police.

The male described as:

Approximately 19 years old;

182 centimetres (6-0) tall with a slim build, and;

He was wearing a black hat, red hoodie, red pants with a white line and black runners.

The female is described as:

Approximately 18 years old;

160 centimetres (5-3) tall;

She was wearing a purple hoodie with a black jacket and black pants, and;

She was riding a light blue cruiser-style bike with a brown saddle.

Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.