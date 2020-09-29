Advertisement
RCMP ask for help to identify Airdrie, Alta. theft suspects
RCMP are askin for help to identify a man and a woman believed responsible for a theft earlier this month at an Airdrie pizza shop. (RCMP handout)
CALGARY -- Airdrie RCMP are hoping the public can help identify a man and a woman believed responsible for the early-morning theft of a large piece of meat and a food cart from a pizza restaurant earlier this month.
A man and a woman entered the yard of Bogey's Pizza at Eighth Street and First Avenue, in Airdrie, about 6:30 a.m. on Sept. 12 where they stole a large piece of meat, a large box and a food cart before hopping the fence and fleeing the scene, according to police.
The male described as:
- Approximately 19 years old;
- 182 centimetres (6-0) tall with a slim build, and;
- He was wearing a black hat, red hoodie, red pants with a white line and black runners.
The female is described as:
- Approximately 18 years old;
- 160 centimetres (5-3) tall;
- She was wearing a purple hoodie with a black jacket and black pants, and;
- She was riding a light blue cruiser-style bike with a brown saddle.
Anyone with information is asked to call Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.