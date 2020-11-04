CALGARY -- Gleichen RCMP say they discovered a "dial-a-dope" operation while serving a search warrant as part of an investigation into a recent overdose.

The warrant was served on Tuesday at a home on Eighth Avenue in Gleichen — about 95 kilometres east of Calgary — and two people were arrested inside the home.

Police seized six ounces of hash and four ounces of cannabis, along with what is described as "large amounts" of oxycodone and other prescription pills.

Police allege one of two people arrested was operating a "makeshift storefront" to sell drugs to people suffering addiction issues.

“For the past couple years, prescription pills have been illegally sold on the Siksika Nation and have been contributory for many of the drug-related deaths seen here.” said Sgt. Scott Mercer with Gleichen RCMP.

Larry St.Thomas, 64, and Molly Littlechild, 41, are charged with multiple drug trafficking offences, including:

Possession for the purpose of trafficking;

Possession of cannabis for the purpose of selling, and;

Unlawfully selling prescription medications.

Both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 10.