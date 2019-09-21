RCMP say a woman, who went missing from the Drumheller Hospital last week, has been found dead in a wooded area near the community.

Mounties issued a request on Thursday for public information to help find 40-year-old Candace Deleeuw.

Deleeuw was last seen at the Drumheller Hospital at about 9 p.m. on September 7.

She was reported missing nine days later.

Officials now say they have recovered her body from a wooded area on Friday.

Drumheller RCMP are working closely with the Medical Examiner's office to determine Deleeuw's cause of death.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Drumheller RCMP at 403-823-2630 or their local police.

Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.