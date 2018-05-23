Airdrie RCMP is looking for tips from the public in regards to a fight that took place between a 10-year-old and a 13-year-old boy last week at a popular recreation area.

Police were called to the Chinook Winds Skate Park, located at 2853 Chinook Winds Drive S.E., at 7:30 p.m. on May 16 for reports of a fight involving two young boys.

Constable Dan Martin with the Airdrie RCMP says that no one was arrested at the scene and there haven’t been any charges laid in connection with the incident so far.

He says the investigation is still ongoing and many other details are being withheld given that youth are involved.

“There were several witnesses there at the time. We are trying to talk to as many people that have come forward.”

RCMP is also issuing a notice about the incident, saying that details about the altercation have been shared on social media.

Police say that any information, particularly comments made on social media, can affect their ability to conduct a proper investigation because they can distort and exaggerate information.

“We are getting a lot of information that is hearsay,” Martin says.

He adds that there are routine patrols of the Chinook Winds Skate Park by both the RCMP and bylaw officers but they can't have a permanent presence there.

“Just like a public park, it’s not a supervised park. There’s always a chance for an altercation. Municipal enforcement and RCMP have bike units that patrol there several times a day.”

Martin says that the City of Airdrie also has a private security company that checks on those areas on a regular basis too.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Airdrie RCMP at 403-945-7200.

If you want to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), by internet at www.tipsubmit.com, or by SMS (check your local Crime Stoppers www.crimestoppers.ab.ca for instructions).