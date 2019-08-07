

CTV News Calgary





Three people were injured in a serious highway crash involving two tractor-trailers and a passenger vehicle northwest of Oyen on Wednesday afternoon.

According to RCMP, the collision occurred along Highway 9, near Range Road 60, at approximately 4:30 p.m.

The highway was closed for several hours and traffic was detoured to Highway 886 and Range Road 51. Highway 9 was reopened to traffic just before midnight.

STARS says two pediatric patients were taken to Alberta Children's Hospital. A boy was transported in critical condition and a girl was in serious condition.

HALO Air Ambulance says it transported one person to hospital in Calgary from the scene but there is no word on the patient's condition.

The Town of Oyen is located approximately 35 kilometres west of the Alberta-Saskatchewan boundary.