RCMP investigating suspected arson at Olds business

RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire at a business in Olds, Atla., last week.

Fire crews were called to the Olds Association for Community Living around 10:30 p.m. on April 19 for a structure fire, according to an RCMP news release.

Police said the building was entered unlawfully and there was a vehicle on fire in the garage.

Following investigation, the fire is believed to be suspicious.

The building was also spray painted.

Police said a youth located at the scene was detained and later released without charges.