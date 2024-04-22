CALGARY
Calgary

    • RCMP investigating suspected arson at Olds business

    Fire crews responded to a fire at the Olds Association for Community Living on April 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP) Fire crews responded to a fire at the Olds Association for Community Living on April 19, 2024. (Supplied: RCMP)
    RCMP is investigating a suspicious fire at a business in Olds, Atla., last week.

    Fire crews were called to the Olds Association for Community Living around 10:30 p.m. on April 19 for a structure fire, according to an RCMP news release.

    Police said the building was entered unlawfully and there was a vehicle on fire in the garage.

    Following investigation, the fire is believed to be suspicious.

    The building was also spray painted.

    Police said a youth located at the scene was detained and later released without charges.

