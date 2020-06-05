Advertisement
Calgary News | Local Breaking | CTV News Calgary
RCMP recover $500K in stolen property from rural home east of Calgary
Strathmore RCMP say charges have been laid in connection with a stolen property investigation. (File)
CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP say charges have been laid against a 60-year-old resident of Wheatland County after police discovered $500,000 worth of stolen property at their home.
Earlier this week, police, along with members of the RCMP Southern Alberta Auto Theft Unit, executed a search warrant at a property east of Strathmore.
At the home, police discovered a number of vehicles including trailers and industrial equipment that had all been reported stolen. They also found a number of firearms and other property, also presumed to be stolen.
Officials say the estimated value of the items is $500,000.
The suspect, who has not been named, is charged with firearms and property-related offences.
Police are continuing their investigation and are working to track down the rightful owners of the stolen items.