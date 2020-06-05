CALGARY -- Strathmore RCMP say charges have been laid against a 60-year-old resident of Wheatland County after police discovered $500,000 worth of stolen property at their home.

Earlier this week, police, along with members of the RCMP Southern Alberta Auto Theft Unit, executed a search warrant at a property east of Strathmore.

At the home, police discovered a number of vehicles including trailers and industrial equipment that had all been reported stolen. They also found a number of firearms and other property, also presumed to be stolen.

Officials say the estimated value of the items is $500,000.

The suspect, who has not been named, is charged with firearms and property-related offences.

Police are continuing their investigation and are working to track down the rightful owners of the stolen items.