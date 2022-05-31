RCMP search for 'pot-bellied' man who approached pre-teen girl in Cochrane

Cochrane RCMP is looking to identify a man who approached an 11-year-old girl Monday afternoon and allegedly attempted to get her into a van with promises of ice cream.

According to RCMP, the girl was walking home in the area of Sunset Square, in the community of Sunset Ridge, shortly before 5:30 p.m. when she was approached by the man.

The man reportedly asked the girl if she'd like to get into the van as he had an ice cream business.

The girl pretended to make a phone call to her father and walked away from the area.

The suspect is described as:

Being in his 40s;

Having a medium build with a "pot belly"; and,

Having shaggy brown hair that appeared dyed.

At the time, he was wearing jeans and a red and blue flannel shirt.

The suspect vehicle is a full-sized white van with rusted wheel wells. The van may have had a black rack on its roof.

Anyone with information regarding the incident, the identity of the suspect or the location of the van is asked to contact the Cochrane RCMP detachment at 403-851-8000 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.