RCMP warns of heavy police presence in Strathmore, Alta.

RCMP are warning the public of a heavy police presence due to an operation in Strathmore, Alta.

In a news release Tuesday, RCMP said police would be present on Strathford Boulevard.

Traffic cannot proceed on the road, from Strathcona Gate to Strathford Crescent.

People are asked to avoid the area.

RCMP said there is no threat to the public at this time. An update will be provided when more information is available, police say.

Strathmore is approximately 50 kilometres east of Calgary.