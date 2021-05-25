CALGARY -- A man and woman have been charged by Three Hills RCMP after stolen property was discovered on a property near Kneehill, Alta.

On Friday, Three Hills RCMP visited a property to serve court documents, where they encountered a woman who was wanted.

While apprehending the suspect, police discovered what they believed to be stolen copper wire.

That led to obtaining a search warrant for the property, where police discovered a large amount of stolen copper wire inside the residence and a second building located on the property.

They also discovered a man hiding in a travel trailer, who was arrested without incident.

The total amount of copper wire recovered was just over 952 kilograms (2100 pounds), with an estimated street value of $9600.

George Jones, 43, and Trina Langevin, 42, of Red Deer have been charged with the following:

* Trafficking stolen property under $5000;

* Possession of stolen property for the purpose of trafficking; and

* Possession of stolen property over $5000

Jones and Langevin were released. They're scheduled to appear in Drumheller Provincial Court June 18.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Three Hills RCMP at 403-443-5539. Anonymous tipsters can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477, online or by using the P3 Tips app available at Apple or the Google Play Store.