    • Reported shooting in Forest Lawn prompts big police response

    Police are investigating after reports of a shooting in Forest Lawn on June 10, 2024.
    Calgary police are in Forest Lawn Monday morning investigating reports of a shooting.

    The initial call came from the 1800 block of 46 Street S.E., but officials have not said if they found any evidence of shots being fired.

    It's not known if anyone was injured either.

    Nevertheless, about a dozen police officers are patrolling the area.

    This is a developing story and we will have more information when it is available…

