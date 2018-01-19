A man has been charged after police discovered a cache of drugs and a high-powered rifle during a bust at a home in north Lethbridge.

Authorities raided the home on January 17 and found 138 grams of cocaine, 2.5 grams of cannabis and several unknown pills. They also found an SKS rifle along with a quantity of ammunition.

Tyson Shiels, 26, was arrested at the home and has been charged with:

possession for the purpose of trafficking

possession of proceeds of crime

unauthorized possession of a firearm

careless storage of a firearm

careless storage of ammunition

drug possession

Police also seized $16,580 cash proceeds of crime and a 2016 Dodge pickup truck, but are relieved that the rifle was seized most of all.

“Taking a gun off the streets, and out of the hands of an alleged drug dealer, goes a long way towards ensuring our neighbourhoods remain safe,” said Staff Sgt. Jason Walper of ALERT in a release.

ALERT says the investigation is ongoing and could lead to further arrests or charges.

Anyone who suspects drug activity in their community is asked to contact their local police department or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS(8477).