River Lions continue to roll, topping Surge in matinee game
The Niagara River Lions transformed turnovers into 31 points and that was enough to help them defeat Calgary 99-86 Friday afternoon.
CEBL MVP Kahlil Ahmad scored 30 points, and added six assists and five steals to an impressive stat sheet to lead Niagara.
Jahvon Henry-Blair added 19 and Ej Onu had 15 for Niagara.
Sean Miller-Moore scored 23 to lead the Surge, while Stefan Smith added 19 and Trevon Scott 12.
Simi Shittu chipped in with 13 rebounds, and seven points for the Surge, who gave up 90 points for the second straight contest.
Stefan Smith kept the Surge within sight of the River Lions by sinking three of four three pointers in the third which pulled the team within nine heading into the fourth quarter.
However, there was no stopping Ahmad, and Niagara couldn't be caught.
The win moved the River Lions into a three-way tie for first place in the eastern conference.
The Surge fell to 6-5, good for third in the west.
Next up for Niagara is a Saturday night clash with Ottawa.
The Surge travel to Vancouver for a Sunday tilt against the Bandits.
