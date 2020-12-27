CALGARY -- Parts of 16 Avenue in northwest Calgary were closed Sunday morning, police said on social media.

In an early Sunday morning tweet sent around 7 a.m., the police advised motorists that "road closures are in place in both directions between Sarcee Trail and Home Road N.W. Expect these to be in place for most of the day as crews examine damage to a bridge as a result of a fire."

The police advised motorists to find alternate routes.