Road rage caught on tape on Centre Street N.W.

CALGARY -

Calgary police are investigating a road rage incident that saw the driver of a Dodge Challenger intentionally ram another vehicle on Centre Street Friday morning, which was caught on camera by bystanders.

It happened in the 1300 block of Centre Street N.W. just after 8 a.m.

Video shows the Challenger pushing up against a Nissan Rogue from behind. The driver of the second vehicle is then seen getting out to speak with the driver.

Police, who arrived a short time later and arrested the female driver of the Challenger, say there was a confrontation between the two motorists.

No injuries were reported and police are contemplating charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the CPS non-emergency line at 403-266-1234.