Roadrunners connect on penalty shot en route to 3-2 victory over Wranglers

Tucson took advantage of a second-period penalty shot to draw even, then took control of the game, as the Roadrunners defeated the Calgary Wranglers 3-2 Wednesday night,

Adam Kapka scored for the fourth game in a row, but in the second period, John Leonard scored on a penalty shot at 8:40 to even it up at a goal apiece.

In the third, Justin Kirkland scored on a two-man advantage to put the Roadrunners up 2-1 at the 9:05 mark.

With a little under a minute and a half remaining, Milos Kelemen scored into an empty net to put the Roadrunners up 3-1.

Brett Sutter completed the scoring with 11 seconds remaining to make the final 3-2 Tucson.

Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots for the Wranglers.

Next up are the Ontario Reign, who visit the Saddledome on Saturday at 6 p.m.