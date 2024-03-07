CALGARY
Calgary

    • Roadrunners connect on penalty shot en route to 3-2 victory over Wranglers

    The Wranglers took on the Roadrunners in Tucson Wednesday night (Photo: Calgary Wranglers) The Wranglers took on the Roadrunners in Tucson Wednesday night (Photo: Calgary Wranglers)
    Share

    Tucson took advantage of a second-period penalty shot to draw even, then took control of the game, as the Roadrunners defeated the Calgary Wranglers 3-2 Wednesday night,

    Adam Kapka scored for the fourth game in a row, but in the second period, John Leonard scored on a penalty shot at 8:40 to even it up at a goal apiece.

    In the third, Justin Kirkland scored on a two-man advantage to put the Roadrunners up 2-1 at the 9:05 mark.

    With a little under a minute and a half remaining, Milos Kelemen scored into an empty net to put the Roadrunners up 3-1.

    Brett Sutter completed the scoring with 11 seconds remaining to make the final 3-2 Tucson.

    Dustin Wolf stopped 23 shots for the Wranglers.

    Next up are the Ontario Reign, who visit the Saddledome on Saturday at 6 p.m.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Edmonton

    Lethbridge

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Saskatoon

    Regina

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Ottawa

    Northern Ontario

    Barrie

    Kitchener

    London

    Windsor

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News