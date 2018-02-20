Classes were cancelled at a northwest high school on Tuesday after issues with the building’s heat and water supply surfaced.

At 11:45 a.m., officials announced the school, located in the 8700 block of Nose Hill Drive N.W, would be closed for the remainder of the day as water lines had frozen resulting in a reduced water supply and limited access to washrooms. The school’s heating system was also experiencing issues.

According to Calgary Board of Education representatives, repairs are underway.

We are currently monitoring the situation at Robert Thirsk High School closely and working with the City of Calgary and our own staff with respect to repair timelines. #yycbe — Calgary Board of Education (@yyCBEdu) February 20, 2018

Students in the ALP and PLP programs were relocated to the Calgary Public Library for the remainder of Tuesday.

Parents will be notified by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday on the status of Wednesday’s classes.