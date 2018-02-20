Classes were cancelled at a northwest high school on Tuesday after issues with the building’s heat and water supply surfaced.

At 11:45 a.m., officials announced the school, located in the 8700 block of Nose Hill Drive N.W, would be closed for the remainder of the day as water lines had frozen resulting in a reduced water supply and limited access to washrooms. The school’s heating system was also experiencing issues.

According to Calgary Board of Education representatives, repairs are underway.

Students in the ALP and PLP programs were relocated to the Calgary Public Library for the remainder of Tuesday.

Parents will be notified by 6:00 a.m. Wednesday on the status of Wednesday’s classes.