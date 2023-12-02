Ronald McDonald House lights the house to help stressed families find their holiday spirit

Calgary's Ronald McDonald House is getting into the holiday spirit.

A "Light the House" ceremony was held Friday, with lights and decorations provided by community donors.

There was also a special dinner, holiday activities and a visit from Santa.

The aim is to offer some holiday magic to those staying at the house over the holidays.

Ronald McDonald House offers a "home away from home" for families who need to travel to get their child vital medical care.

Debra Mavin's family was involved in a collision on Highway 1 this year, and has been using the house while her partner and one of her sons continues their recovery.

She's thankful they have a space to stay together over the holidays.

"You wake up and see all the Christmas decorations in the morning and then you come home after days in the hospital or at treatment and there's a warm meal," Mavin said. "It's needed. I can't even imagine what we would do if it didn't exist."

There are also Ronald McDonald Houses in Edmonton, Red Deer and Medicine Hat.