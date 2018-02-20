Emergency crews responded following a roof collapse at an arena and community centre in the city's southeast on Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighters, police and paramedics responded to the Fairview Arena and Community Hall in the 8000 block of Fairmount Drive S.E. shortly before 5:00 p.m. The section of the building where the roof collapsed was above the rink

Fire officials confirm the building had been evacuated on Monday, February 19 and remained closed to the public at the time of the collapse.

"Somebody alerted us to the fact that there were possibly some issues with regards to structural concerns and those turned out to be true," said Carol Henke, Public Information Officer with the Calgary Fire Department. "Somebody brought that concern forward and it's a very good thing that they did."

"Right now, it's not safe for fire crews to go inside which is why we're looking at it from above and around. We don't anticipate that anybody was inside because it was locked and it was evacuated and deemed unsafe for occupancy."

The Fairview Arena was constructed in 1970 and the City of Calgary took control of the building in 2007.

ENMAX crews have turned off power to the majority of the building with the exception of the ice plant.

The cause of the roof collapse remains under investigation.