Roughnecks celebrate milestones in Friday night win over Desert Dogs

The Calgary Roughnecks celebrated some milestones Friday, defeating the Las Vegas Desert Dogs 12-7 at the Saddledome.

The victory was the team's 12th of the year, which set a new single season franchise record.

It was also goaltender Christian Del Bianco's 100th game in the National Lacrosse League, all of them with the Roughnecks. Del Bianco was in fine form Friday, stopping 31 of 38 shots for the victory.

Jesse King led the way for the Roughnecks with two goals and five assists. Tanner Cook had two goals and four assists, including the 100th point of his career.

Eli Salama scored a goal, grabbed nine loose balls and forced two turnovers.

Best of all, the Roughnecks announced that they'll host a quarter-final playoff game on Saturday, May 6 at the 'Dome. Tickets are on sale now.

It was also Fan Appreciation Night Friday.

Congrats to Lindsay our winner of the 2022 Ram 1500 thanks to @ABRamDealers!!! #ComeForTheParty pic.twitter.com/FUoH1zomLW — x - Calgary Roughnecks (@NLLRoughnecks) April 15, 2023

Next up for the Roughnecks is a road game in Texas, where they take on the Panther City Lacrosse Club in Fort Worth next Friday night.