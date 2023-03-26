Roughnecks sweep season series against Saskatchewan with 14-6 victory

The Calgary Roughnecks made it a season sweep of Saskatchewan, defeating the Rush 14-6 Saturday night at Sasktel Centre in Saskatoon.

Tanner Cook scored six goals, Jesse King four, Dan Taylor three and Tyler Pace added a half dozen assists for the Roughnecks, with Zach Currier snagging a dozen loose balls.

Christian Del Bianco stopped 44 of 50 shots for the Roughnecks as the Rush outshot the Roughnecks 50-43.

The win left Calgary in second place in the Western Conference with a 10-4 record, with four games left in the regular season.

Next up for the Roughnecks is a March 30 game against the Seals in San Diego. The Roughnecks are back in Calgary April 8.