Roughnecks sweep the weekend with 13-9 win over Mammoth
What's better than a Calgary Roughneck scoring four goals in a game?
Would you believe two Calgary Roughneck players scoring four goals in a game?
A night after the Roughnecks defeated Saskatchewan on the strength of four from Tanner Cook, they defeated the Colorado Mammoth 13-9 on the strength of four goals apiece from Tyler Pace and Josh Currier.
Pace led all scorers with three assists on top of four goals, giving him seven points overall.
Christian Del Bianco stopped 44 of 53 shots for the Roughnecks in securing the win. Del Bianco stopped everything early, allowing the Roughnecks to build a 5-0 lead.
However, Colorado fought back, scoring five in a row in the second half to get close before Tanner Cook and Pace scored to ensure the victory.
Next weekend, the Roughnecks are in Vancouver to take on the Warriors, kicking off a road trip.
The Roughnecks are back in Calgary on Friday, March 17, for a St. Patrick's Day tilt at the Saddledome against the Saskatchewan Rush.
