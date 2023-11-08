Royal Canadian Legion opens temporary command office after fire

After a fire heavily damaged its regular building, the Royal Canadian Legion says it has set up a temporary space to support its work in Calgary.

The organization will be working out of an office in a parking lot on 15 Street N.W., with the city temporarily dedicating street parking for veterans.

On Oct. 20, a fire in a treed area near the Royal Canadian Legion's Alberta-N.W.T. office spread to the roof and attic of the building.

Crews put out the fire, but not before significant damage was caused.

Since then, staff have been working remotely to prepare for Remembrance Day.

No one was hurt in the fire and there are no details on a cause.