Lethbridge policy committee says yes to Memorial Cup bid

The chance to host the Memorial Cup in Lethbridge got one step closer on Thursday.

The city’s economic and finance standing policy committee gave approval to the bid at Thursday’s meeting.

If successful, the bid will cost the city $1.25 million.

The bid says the total projected economic impact to the city would be more than $10 million.

Lethbridge has never hosted the Memorial Cup.

This follows the city’s approval to bid for the 2026 Scotties Tournament of Hearts.

The winning bid will be announced in December.

No money will be paid unless the bid is successful.