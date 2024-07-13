Cooler Friday weather results in reduced water consumption

Cooler Calgary weather helped water consumption drop Friday, the city said in its Saturday update.

Consumption was 554 million litres, down from 565 million litres on Thursday.

With Stage 3 water restrictions in place, city spokesperson Francois Bouchart said the city is able to meet current demand.

Bouchart said monitors have detected no new wire snaps along the water feeder main, adding that wire snaps are “not a sign a break is imminent, but it gives us a clue.”

He said there have been three new snaps detected since Sunday.

The city is re-pressuring the feeder main at 55 per cent of its capacity, which means that although the pipe is full of water, it’s moving at a little more than half its regular speed, in order to keep pressure off the pipe and reduce stress.

While Stage 3 restrictions include a ban on outdoor water use, Bouchart said a number of exemptions have been made, including watering plants from a can using tap water, watering new sod (planted with 21 days) or lawn seed (planted within 45 days) with a sprinkler or hose.

Water used for construction purposes is now allowed, and water used for home renovation projects, along with filling outdoor pools and kiddie pools.

For more information, go here.

The next city update is scheduled for Sunday at 2 p.m. To watch live, log on to CTV Calgary.