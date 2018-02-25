A rural homeowner is in custody for firing shots after a pair of intruders was discovered on the property.

Okotoks RCMP were called to the home at about 5:30 a.m. on Saturday for reports of shots fired. Officers learned that the homeowner found two suspects rummaging through some vehicles on the property and confronted them. Shots were fired and the suspects fled.

One of the suspects was later found with an injury to his arm and was taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The second suspect has not yet been found.

The homeowner was taken into custody pending an investigation . Rural property owners are not entitled to use force or brandish firearms in defense of property under the Canadian Criminal Code unless the suspects have weapons or there is an immediate threat to the resident or family members.