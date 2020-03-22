CALGARY -- Students who are from Alberta but live on campus at SAIT are being told to be out of student housing by 12pm on Monday.

The move comes as the school has cancelled classes, moving many online during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We know that there are probably a couple of hundred altogether that may not be able to leave, that may be international students who literally can't leave,” said Heather Magotiaux, a spokesperson for SAIT.

Mariah Fiest moved to Calgary from Kelowna in January for the business marketing program at SAIT.

Less than three months later, she has packed up the car and is headed home.

“The plan is to come back in September, that’s if I decide to come back, who knows,” she said.

James Dunn is from Red Deer, lives on campus and says he will feel safer when he’s home.

“I am a little concerned in Calgary, but when I move back to Red Deer I think the risk will be much lower,” he said.

“I have a lot of food, because I bought some food last week as a precaution."

SAIT has about 600 students who live on campus.

All students who have moved out by Monday will be receiving a pro-rated refund for the money they would have spent on residence.