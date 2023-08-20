'Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy': Jubilant Country Thunder crowd turns Fort Calgary into world's biggest honky-tonk
Fort Calgary once again came alive for Day 2 of Country Thunder on Saturday, when the wind stayed away and the sun came out.
In fact, the autumnal weather made things pretty comfortable for the huge crowd that gathered in the dirt to watch an evening lineup that included Kip Moore and headliner Tim McGraw.
Moore and his guitar-driven band raised mayhem for a Saturday night crowd that was hell-bent on having a party for 17,000 or so folks, including the odd spontaneous line dance breaking out for the well-lubricated, boisterous fans.
There's always a lot of heartfelt in country tunes, and maybe Moore described the night best when he sang "Dirt Road":
But unless it's got a dirt road/Leadin' down to a fishin' hole
With a little piece of moonlight/A couple cans of Coors Light
The crowd spread out over an expanded site Saturday that included a second stage featuring up-and-comers such as Saskatchewan's Brayden King, who performed a happy hour set Saturday.
It felt as if there was more room for the huge throng to navigate around Fort Calgary Saturday, and the mild temperature was perfect for a night of country music, which included an announcement of the 2024 headliners – Luke Combs, Hardy (in a return visit after a 2022 appearance) and Dallas Smith.
Before three time Grammy winner Tim McGraw came on, the crowd performed for itself, creating a massive singalong to "Sweet Caroline" and Big and Rich's"Save a Horse, Ride a Cowboy."
In an age of late-arriving headliners, McGraw appeared onstage two minutes early, singing "How Bad Do You Want It."
"Hi, I'm Tim," he said. "Better known as Faith (Hill's) husband.
"I don't like to talk a lot," he said. "I just like to play music."
That was fine by the jubilant crowd at Fort Calgary, who have turned the East Village into the world's biggest honky-tonk for the weekend.
Sunday dawned a bit smoky, but the forecast was for the smoke to clear out by the afternoon.
Sunday's mainstage features The Prairie States, Mackenzie Carpenter, Nate Smith, Bailey Zimmerman, Carly Pearce and headliner Keith Urban.
Calgary Top Stories
-
BREAKING
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner.
Travel ban in parts of B.C. disrupting tourism as raging wildfires burn
The central Okanagan is facing weeks without tourism during its peak season after British Columbia's premier imposed bans on travel to wildfire zones.
How airlines cope with price surge during disasters
Canadians vented their frustration against airlines on social media last week after prices of commercial flights out of Yellowknife soared up to 10-fold above normal just as residents were ordered to evacuate due to raging wildfires.
Wildfire on Spain's popular tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately, official says
Canary Islands regional President Fernando Clavijo said Sunday that police have confirmed that a wildfire raging on the Spanish tourist island of Tenerife was started deliberately.
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
Category 1 Hurricane Hilary barrels toward California, still threatening floods and damaging winds
Hurricane Hilary is expected to slam into Southern California on Sunday as a rare tropical storm, unleashing floods, fierce winds and heavy downpours as residents evacuate, parks and beaches close and first responders brace for water rescues.
Firefighters take stock of N.W.T. fires as cooler, wet weather expected to end
Firefighters trying to keep wildfires at bay from the city of Yellowknife were planning to take stock of the situation this morning after cooler, damp weather gave them a break Saturday.
Russia's Luna-25 spacecraft crashes into the moon, ending its bid to reach the lunar south pole
Russia's robot lander the Luna-25 spacecraft crashed into the moon after it had spun into uncontrolled orbit, the country's space agency Roscosmos reported on Sunday.
Edmonton
-
Rain providing 'limited' relief as weather could worsen N.W.T. wildfires in the next week
Officials in the Northwest Territories say recent rainfall has provided some relief against wildfires in the area, however high temperatures and strong winds forecasted for next week could worsen the blaze.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner.
-
11 injured at Eritrean event protested all day in Edmonton
About a dozen people were hurt at an Eritrean-themed event in Edmonton on Saturday during a clash with a group who said they were protesting the Eritrean government.
Vancouver
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Okanagan fire fight turns corner, fire chiefs say
Fire chiefs say the battle against devastating wildfires that have been rampaging around Lake Okanagan, B.C., have turned a corner.
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
-
Okanagan communities coming together to help neighbours in need
Volunteers and local organizations in B.C.'s Okanagan region are stepping up to support in any way they can.
Atlantic
-
Chester Race Week sees most competitors in a decade
Mahone Bay had 125 boats spread out across the water to compete in a number of race courses for the annual Chester Race Week.
-
Dominion Park celebrates grand re-opening in Saint John
Phase 1 of the park’s enhancements included a new canteen, change rooms, and a sunset plaza with seating and sun protection.
-
$10k reward offered for information to help find Fredericton woman missing for 2 years
A $10,000 dollar reward is being offered for information that helps in finding a Fredericton woman who has been missing for two years now.
Vancouver Island
-
Vancouver Island fire crews help battle flames in Kelowna
As flames ravage the Kelowna area, forcing thousands to flee and destroying dozens of homes and counting, fire crews from Vancouver Island are rushing to help.
-
Southern B.C. seeing smoky skies from Vancouver Island to the Alberta border
A haze has settled over virtually all of southern British Columbia as hundreds of wildfires burn across the province.
-
B.C. government introducing travel restrictions to free up accommodations for evacuees
The B.C. government is using the extraordinary powers granted to it under its state of emergency declaration to implement a restriction on tourism-related travel to areas affected by wildfires.
Toronto
-
Man in his 30s dead following 4-vehicle crash in Mississauga
A man in his 30s has died following a four-vehicle crash in Mississauga.
-
Police arrest suspect in homicide of man who was violently attacked in Moss Park
A suspect has been arrested in connection with the homicide of a 54-year-old man who was violently assaulted in Moss Park earlier this week.
-
The rudest and most polite cities in Canada are both in Ontario
The rudest and most polite city in Canada are both located in Ontario, according to an unofficial survey.
Montreal
-
Montreal-area woman found dead in possible femicide, spouse arrested
The man suspected in the death of a woman found near Drummondville, Que. on Saturday was her spouse, CTV News has learned.
-
Women's World Cup: Devoted fans in Montreal rise at the crack of dawn
A group of soccer fans gathered bright and early in southwest Montreal Sunday to watch England and Spain go head to head in the Women's World Cup. With kick-off at 6 a.m., the Burgundy Lion pub opened its doors way ahead of schedule, welcoming roughly 50 people to watch the game.
-
Convoy protest against Bill 96 rolls through West Island
For the second time this summer, a group of caravan protesters rolled through Montreal’s West Island to denounce Quebec's French language law, Bill 96.
Ottawa
-
All eyes on the O-Train and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax: 5 stories to watch this week
The O-Train continues to roll with single-car service, Council returns after the summer break and a councillor looks to scrap the Vacant Unit Tax. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at five stories to watch this week.
-
Driver stopped speeding 157 km/h on Hwy. 416 arrested for impaired driving, OPP says
A Grenville OPP officer stopped a vehicle travelling 157 km/h on Highway 416 early Sunday morning. The speed limit on the highway is 100 km/h.
-
5 tips to adjust the sleep schedule for back-to-school
Happy Sleep Company founder Erin Junker shares 5 tips to prepare your child's sleep schedule for back to school this fall.
Kitchener
-
Driver struck while trying to secure appliance onto pickup truck
A 54-year-old man was taken to hospital Friday following a collision on the shoulder of a Woolwich Township road.
-
‘My journey’s been tough’: Kitchener entrepreneur supporting survivors of domestic violence through thrifting
It’s been more than four years since Amanda Kroetsch left her abusive relationship in British Columbia. "My journey's been tough and I had to learn. My drivers licence was taken away and I went to driver's rehab,” said Kroetsch. “I had to learn how to do a lot of things again."
-
Health officials urge residents to get booster shot before the fall season
With fall right around the corner, health officials are reminding the public to get a booster shot when they become available. They say early signs show COVID-19 and other respiratory infections are trending up.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon city councillor sues health authority, doctors over mental health treatment
A Saskatoon city councillor has launched a lawsuit against the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) and five doctors.
-
Sask. survivors renew calls to declare children's home a residential school
Former residents of a Northern Saskatchewan children’s home have renewed calls to declare it a residential school site.
-
Three suffer minor injuries in early morning fire, Saskatoon's Fire Department says
Three people were injured in an early morning balcony fire in Silverwood Heights, the Saskatoon Fire Department (SFD) said.
Northern Ontario
-
Price matching is like a game in Canada. Here's how to play
Costly groceries are forcing some to take extra time to price match and use coupons. Here's how they do it.
-
Two Ont. men fined $3K each for illegally shot moose calf
Two men, one from Sudbury and another from southern Ontario, are facing stiff penalties after pleading guilty to a hunting scheme involving an illegally killed moose calf last fall.
-
NASA mapping data shows extent of wildfires across Canada
Mapping data from NASA shows the extent of wildfires raging across Canada as the Northwest Territories and British Columbia remain under a state of emergency.
Winnipeg
-
Winnipeg man made multiple Molotov cocktails: Police
A Winnipeg man is behind bars after being caught making Molotov cocktails last week.
-
Man inspired by Terry Fox finishes cross-Canada run in Port Coquitlam
For the past 160 days, Jackson Charron-Okerlund has been walking and running across the country to raise funds for cancer research.
-
Yellowknife wildfire evacuees arrive in Manitoba
Evacuees from the Northwest Territories have begun arriving in Winnipeg as their northern homes remain under a state of emergency.
Regina
-
North Regina Little League team advances to next round in World Series
The North Regina Little League team representing Team Canada at the Little League World Series (LLWS) advanced to the next round in the tournament after winning against the Czech Republic.
-
Regina pet store hosts event to encourage dog adoption
Regina residents had a great opportunity to share some time with adoptable dogs at Pet Station’s event on Saturday afternoon.
-
Hundreds flock to Victoria Park for I Love Regina Day despite cooler temperatures
A cloudy sky and cool temperature did not deter Regina residents from taking over Victoria Park Saturday afternoon.