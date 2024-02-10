CALGARY
    Scene clear after 3 injured in Saturday morning collision between vehicle and C Train

    3 people were injured when a vehicle collided with a C Train early Saturday in downtown Calgary. 3 people were injured when a vehicle collided with a C Train early Saturday in downtown Calgary.
    Three people were injured in a collision between a car and a CTrain early Saturday morning.

    A police spokesperson confirmed that the collision took place at 9th Street and 4 Avenue S.W. at about 6:45 a.m.

    Three passengers in the vehicle sustained relatively minor injuries, while no one was injured on the C Train.

    Fourth Avenue was closed to traffic for several hours but has since reopened.

    C Train service between Sunnyside Station and the 8th Street Station has resumed.

