Advertisement
Scene cleared after building evacuated over suspicious package in lobby
Published Thursday, March 11, 2021 4:54PM MST Last Updated Thursday, March 11, 2021 5:12PM MST
Share:
CALGARY -- Police evacuated a building in southeast Calgary after a suspicious package was discovered Thursday afternoon.
They received a call at 2:50 p.m. that a suspicious package had been discovered in the lobby of the East Calgary Health Centre at 4715 Eighth Ave S.E.
Police evacuated the building and shut down the road outside.
Just before 5 p.m., @yyyctransport tweeted that the police had cleared the scene.
A transit bus was called in for people who were inside the building.
No other details are available.
This is a developing story….