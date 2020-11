CALGARY -- Police cleared the scene after a multi-vehicle collision disrupted southbound traffic on Macleod Trail Wednesday afternoon.

The incident took place shortly after 4 p.m., in the southbound lanes near Heritage Drive S.E.

The two left lanes were blocked.

At around 4:45 p.m., police cleared the scene.

CLEAR: The multi-vehicle incident on SB Macleod Tr approaching Heritage Dr SE has been cleared. #yyctraffic #yycroads — YYC Transportation (@yyctransport) November 11, 2020