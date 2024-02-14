Scooters and e-bikes could be coming back to Lethbridge

Lethbridge residents could see scooters and e-bikes returning to city streets in the spring.

City council voted in favour of the micro-mobility service this week.

For the past two years, the vehicles have been available for users as part of a pilot project.

Neuron has been the only provider during the project, but the city says it will now be opening up the competition to other services.

The same rules are expected to apply to riders, such as mandatory helmets, one rider per scooter and all riders must be 18 or older.

In Lethbridge, Neuron says riders travelled more than 430,000 kilometres on its scooters and e-bikes last year.