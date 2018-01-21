Volunteers were out in their best Scottish regalia for the Robbie Burns Day Celebration at the Calgary Drop-In Centre on Sunday, serving the city’s less fortunate a hearty traditional meal.

Officials at the facility say the event brings up a lot of fond memories for many clients.

"Every year I run into someone who has some history as a highland dancer or a piper or a drummer and it brings them back to a time in life when there were much different circumstances than there are today,” says Andrew Joo, a case worker.

“It also gives them reinforcement that there’s a life outside there, a very important life that they can pursue.”

The real Robbie Burns, who lived over 300 years ago, was kind and giving to those in need and holding an event in his name for the homeless is a perfect fit.

“He understood the common man’s trials and tribulations and he wanted to be there for them,” Joo said.

The Drop-In Centre has been hosting the event for the past 15 years.

The Saint Andrew Caledonian Society of Calgary will also be visiting 26 seniors homes until January 25, the actual date of Robbie Burns Day.

(With files from Stephanie Wiebe)