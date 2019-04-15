CTV News Calgary Latest Videos
Screening equipment outage causes delays for passengers at Calgary Airport
Published Monday, April 15, 2019 8:58AM MDT
Last Updated Monday, April 15, 2019 9:32AM MDT
Travellers heading out of the Calgary International Airport on Monday are being asked to arrive early because of an outage at a couple of screening points.
Officials say CATSAs screening equipment at the D and E checkpoints has been affected and they have made other plans for screening those passengers.
US-bound guests at screening point E will be delayed by about 75 minutes and they are being screened using alternative procedures.
International guests travelling through Gate D are being rerouted to C, which is causing delays for passengers at both gates.
Officials say travellers should expect delays and that they are working to resolve the issue.
They are also asking passengers to check carry-on baggage to speed up the process and to check the status of flights online.
