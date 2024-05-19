Scuba Bar in Kensington hosts May long music fest to raise funds for men’s mental health

A popular Kensington bar is hosting a music festival over the May long weekend to benefit men's mental health.

Scuba Bar on 10th Street is presenting Scubafest, a live music feast that’s raising funds for the Centre for Suicide Prevention in Calgary and its Buddy Up campaign, an initiative that’s focused on men’s mental health.

The festival kicked off Friday and runs through Monday, presenting nine Alberta-based artists ranging from singer-songwriters to full bands.

Some of the artists include Eric John, Eric Braun, Jamie Allanach, Marina Joy, Kate Reid, Lily Monaghan, blnk CADET, Howells and Sunstrokes.

There’s also an art market running throughout the day.

Monday there will be an acoustic brunch and open jam session, so bring guitars and an appetite.

The event hopes to serve as a platform to drive authentic conversations among men and their buddies, encouraging participation in activities that promote connection and well-being.

Tickets are $10 per show or $25 for the whole weekend.