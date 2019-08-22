The search for a man who may have drowned in Sylvan Lake is set to resume Thursday morning.

Friends and family of the missing man confirm to CTV that the missing man is 21-year-old Palwinder Singh of Edmonton.

RCMP say two men on inner tubes were knocked into the water by a wave at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday. One man was helped out of the water by people on a nearby dinghy, but they could not find the second man.

According to local police, a child inside the dinghy swam to shore for help shortly after the incident to alert emergency crews. No children were in need of rescuing.

"RCMP with Sylvan Lake and Red Deer County Fire Departments have been conducting searches, but the male has not been located," police officials said in a release. "The RCMP helicopter has also been deployed."

It’s not known if the men knocked off the inner tubes were wearing life jackets at the time they fell into the water.

The search was suspended shortly before 9 p.m. Wednesday due to darkness. Several volunteers and local residents have also supported the search efforts.

Sylvan Lake is located about 160 kilometres north of Calgary. The freshwater lake is approximately 15 kilometres long and has a maximum depth of 18 metres.