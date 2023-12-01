Seasonal start to the weekend ahead of warmup early next week
Temperatures in and around Calgary were in the low double-digits to kick off Friday with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -19 in some locations.
The daytime high is forecast to reach -1 C by Friday afternoon, which is just shy of seasonal.
A ridge of high pressure west of British Columbia will push in toward the coastline Saturday, bring precipitation.
Due to the temperatures being warmer over the water and along the west coast, the initial presentation will be rain.
This is likely to transition to snow as this ridge tracks east through the B.C. interior.
Most of that precipitation will stay on the west side of the Rockies, and folks in southern Alberta can expect chinook-like conditions with stronger winds in the southwest corner of the province.
This shift will elevate temperatures in Calgary, so that by Sunday the overnight lows will be closer to the average daytime highs for the start of December, and by Tuesday the high might reach 11 C.
BREAKING U.S. House expels New York Rep. George Santos. It's just the sixth expulsion in the chamber's history
The U.S. House voted Friday to expel GOP Rep. George Santos, a historic vote that will make the New York congressman the sixth lawmaker ever to be expelled from the chamber.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
Lawsuits against Trump over Jan. 6 riot can move forward, appeals court says
Lawsuits against Donald Trump brought by Capitol Police officers and Democratic lawmakers over the U.S. Capitol riot, can move forward, a federal appeals court ruled on Friday.
BREAKING Appeal rejected in case of man who had duffel bag with 100 lbs. of cannabis on him
In a ruling on Friday, the Supreme Court of Canada dismissed the appeal of a man who was found with 100 lbs. of cannabis near Banff in 2017.
'Dramatic' increases in younger Canadians' deaths contributed to our reduced life expectancy
Amid a declining life expectancy across the country, new national data released this week show that years on from the beginning of the pandemic, COVID-19 and the opioid crisis have had lasting impacts on life and death in Canada.
Unemployment rate rises to 5.8% in November as job market continues to cave
Canada's unemployment rate ticked up to 5.8 per cent last month, as high interest rates weigh on job creation at a time when the country's population is growing rapidly.
'Last-minute' amendment to Quebec health bill would allow agency to revoke right to English service
A new amendment to Quebec's mammoth health-care bill would allow the new Sante Quebec agency to revoke a hospital's ability to offer services in English, which is raising concerns from anglophones.
Jaw-dropping video shows collapse at Coquitlam, B.C., construction site
Emergency work is underway after a collapse at a Coquitlam, B.C., construction site that was caught on camera this week.
Firefighters working to get fire at west-end home under control
A west Edmonton home was damaged in a fire Friday morning.
Eastbound Ellerslie Road traffic slow due to crash
Traffic in Ellerslie was affected by a crash early Friday morning.
WEATHER Josh Classen's forecast: A couple cool days and a chance of Sunday flurries
Edmonton hit a high of -1 C on Thursday and should be two or three degrees below 0 C today and Saturday.
Man shot, killed by police at Abbotsford hospital
A man who was allegedly wielding a weapon and threatening staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital was shot and killed by police Thursday afternoon, according to authorities.
B.C. files application for Canada's first unexplained wealth order: minister
The British Columbia government has filed the first-ever application to secure an unexplained wealth order in Canada, the province's solicitor general said, calling the orders a “powerful tool” to clamp down on the proceeds of criminal activity.
With strong storm on the way, B.C. government warns public to prepare for flood risk
B.C.'s Ministry of Emergency Management and Climate Readiness has taken the unusual step of issuing a public warning several days before an upcoming storm.
3 youths in custody after irritant sprayed inside Halifax-area school
A school in the Halifax area has been placed under a hold and secure after an irritant was sprayed Friday morning.
Pedestrian suffers life-threatening injuries after being struck in Dartmouth: police
Police say a pedestrian is in hospital with life-threatening injuries after he was hit by a vehicle in Dartmouth, N.S., Friday morning.
Minimal changes in Maritime gas prices
The price of gas did not change in Prince Edward Island overnight, while there were minor changes in Nova Scotia and New Brunswick.
B.C. crisis support workers welcome new 988 suicide helpline
Canadians have a new mental-health support system as the Centre for Addiction and Mental Health launches 988, a suicide crisis helpline.
B.C. humanitarian group vows to keep fundraising to support Ukraine
For the past year and a half, Ruslan Tymcyk has been leading a tank brigade on the front lines in the east of Ukraine, defending his country against the Russian invasion.
Worker dies after falling from home in Toronto's east end
A man is dead after he fell approximately two stories while working on an East York home on Friday morning, police say.
Ontario real estate law update with open bidding option enters into force
New rules for Ontario real estate are coming into force that are meant to provide more clarity and choice for buyers and sellers, though they don't go as far as some had hoped.
Fines for parking illegally in Toronto lots increased today. Here's what you need to know
The fines for drivers caught illegally parking on municipal and private property have increased today.
Alleged Montreal-area 'Chinese police stations' threaten to sue RCMP for $2.5 million
Two Chinese community centres in the Montreal area are threatening to launch a $2.5 million lawsuit against the RCMP after being accused by the police force of hosting 'alleged Chinese police stations.'
Legault calls on teachers to end strike for sake of schoolchildren
Teachers must stop striking for the sake of the children, Quebec Premier François Legault said on Friday. More than 65,000 teachers in union group the Fédération autonome de l'enseignement (FAE) have been on an unlimited general strike since Nov. 23.
Ottawa family doctor denied permanent residency over marital status, age
An Ottawa family physician won't get to stay in Canada after she did not meet the threshold due to factors outside her control.
Police stop suspects looking into vehicles near Canadian Tire Centre
A 27-year-old Quebec man is facing charges after Ottawa police hit the brakes on suspects looking into a vehicle known to be a target for auto thefts during a concert at Canadian Tire Centre.
OC Transpo bus drives off the road following collision in Ottawa's east end
A man was transported to hospital and three people were treated at the scene after a collision involving an OC Transpo bus resulted in the bus driving off the road and onto the sidewalk and grass.
Greens win second seat at Queen's Park in Kitchener Centre byelection
Aislinn Clancy has won a historic byelection for Kitchener Centre and the Green Party of Ontario.
Male taken into custody after allegedly firing at police in Six Nations
Police in Six Nations of the Grand River say no one was hurt after a male barricaded himself inside a home and shot at police.
'That could have been my home': Residents call for action after attempted arson at Waterloo apartment
A 21-year-old woman was arrested after allegedly attempting to set a fire inside a Waterloo apartment building.
'Crawling along like turtles': Saskatoon councillors extend budget discussions to Friday
After hours of debate, Saskatoon city councillors found $2.7 million in savings on Thursday.
-
Saskatoon credit union closure prompts calls for more community policing
Community leaders are reacting to the announcement that the St. Mary's Affinity Credit Union will be closing down due to safety concerns.
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING Heavy police presence in New Liskeard
Few details are available, but there is a heavy police presence Friday morning near Highway 11 and Bedard Drive in New Liskeard.
Triple stabbing at Sudbury mental health office, suspect in custody
A 34-year-old suspect is in custody after three people received serious but not life-threatening injuries in a stabbing attack late Thursday morning in Sudbury.
Suspect charged with 4 counts of second-degree murder in Winnipeg mass shooting
A suspect has been charged with four counts of second-degree murder in connection with the Langside homicide.
'Still loved by many people': Family of missing man starts billboard campaign looking for information
Relatives of a man who has been missing since 2021 are launching a campaign in the hopes someone will come forward with information.
Saskatchewan auditor to look into hotel expenses for social services recipients
Saskatchewan's auditor is set to investigate the province's procurement and payment practices when people on social assistance need to stay at hotels.
Decision expected in trial of former Sask. hockey coach charged with sexual assault
A decision is expected to be heard on Friday in Regina in regard to a former Saskatchewan junior hockey coach charged with sexual assault and assault.
One taken to hospital following early morning Regina house fire
One person was taken to hospital for what Regina Fire said was minor burn injuries following an early morning house fire on Friday.