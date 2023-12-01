Seasonal start to the weekend ahead of warmup early next week

Temperatures in and around Calgary were in the low double-digits to kick off Friday with wind chill values making it feel as cold as -19 in some locations.

The daytime high is forecast to reach -1 C by Friday afternoon, which is just shy of seasonal.

A ridge of high pressure west of British Columbia will push in toward the coastline Saturday, bring precipitation.

Due to the temperatures being warmer over the water and along the west coast, the initial presentation will be rain.

This is likely to transition to snow as this ridge tracks east through the B.C. interior.

Most of that precipitation will stay on the west side of the Rockies, and folks in southern Alberta can expect chinook-like conditions with stronger winds in the southwest corner of the province.

This shift will elevate temperatures in Calgary, so that by Sunday the overnight lows will be closer to the average daytime highs for the start of December, and by Tuesday the high might reach 11 C.