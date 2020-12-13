Advertisement
Seasonal temperatures expected to return to normal in the Calgary area
CALGARY -- Monday starts on a cold note across the province but the frigid temperatures give way to more seasonal ones by the afternoon as the upper trough that brought in the colder than normal conditions levels out. Wind chills across southern Alberta start in the minus mid-20s Monday morning, but afternoon highs should get pretty close to zero.
While most of southern Alberta enjoys the reprieve from the short-lived cold snap, central and eastern areas like Red Deer towards Medicine Hat may have to deal with the cold for one more day before seasonal temperatures return Tuesday. Beyond that, southern Alberta can enjoy a stretch of milder than normal weather. Not quite as warm as the double digit highs that kicked off the first week of December – but above zero, mid-single digit highs aren’t out of the question.
Here’s Calgary’s five-day:
Sunday Evening:
- Cloudy with a chance of flurries
- Low -17C, wind chill -25
Monday
- Mainly sunny
- Daytime high: -1C
- Evening: Becoming partly cloudy, low -9C
Tuesday
- Periods of sun and cloud
- Daytime high: 1C
- Evening: Becoming windy, WSW 30g50 km/h, low -3
Wednesday
- A mix of sun and cloud, windy morning
- Daytime high: 4C
- Evening: Becoming mostly cloudy, low -5
Thursday
- Mainly cloudy
- Daytime high: 2C
- Evening: Partly cloudy, low -9
Friday
- A few clouds
- Daytime high: 2C
- Evening: Partly cloudy, low -2