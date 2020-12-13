CALGARY -- Monday starts on a cold note across the province but the frigid temperatures give way to more seasonal ones by the afternoon as the upper trough that brought in the colder than normal conditions levels out. Wind chills across southern Alberta start in the minus mid-20s Monday morning, but afternoon highs should get pretty close to zero.

While most of southern Alberta enjoys the reprieve from the short-lived cold snap, central and eastern areas like Red Deer towards Medicine Hat may have to deal with the cold for one more day before seasonal temperatures return Tuesday. Beyond that, southern Alberta can enjoy a stretch of milder than normal weather. Not quite as warm as the double digit highs that kicked off the first week of December – but above zero, mid-single digit highs aren’t out of the question.

Here’s Calgary’s five-day:

Sunday Evening:

Cloudy with a chance of flurries

Low -17C, wind chill -25

Monday

Mainly sunny

Daytime high: -1C

Evening: Becoming partly cloudy, low -9C

Tuesday

Periods of sun and cloud

Daytime high: 1C

Evening: Becoming windy, WSW 30g50 km/h, low -3

Wednesday

A mix of sun and cloud, windy morning

Daytime high: 4C

Evening: Becoming mostly cloudy, low -5

Thursday

Mainly cloudy

Daytime high: 2C

Evening: Partly cloudy, low -9

Friday