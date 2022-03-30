Second Bill Burr show added to Calgary's The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival

Fans of Bill Burr who missed out on securing a ticket to his first Calgary performance in years will have another opportunity to see the acclaimed comedian.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival has added an afternoon Bill Burr show to the June 26 lineup after tickets for the headliner's evening performance sold out in less than 24 hours.

Tickets for the afternoon show will go on sale on April 1 at 10 a.m.

In addition to his heralded stand-up, Burr hosts Bill Burr's Monday Morning Podcast and appeared in The King of Staten Island, F is for Family, The Mandalorian and Breaking Bad.

In addition to Burr, the June 24-26 festival in Prince's Island Park will include David Spade and Whitney Cummings. The complete lineup is expected to be released in the coming weeks.

The Great Outdoors Comedy Festival will also be held in Edmonton from Aug. 12–14. Amy Schumer and the Stiff Socks podcast team with Pete Davidson have been announced as the headliners for Edmonton's festival.