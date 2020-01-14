CALGARY -- Calgary Police Service officials confirm the second victim of a Dec. 30 shooting in a northeast neighbourhood has died as a result of his injuries.

According to police, 22-year-old Achor Jal died in hospital on Friday, Jan. 10.

Police had been called to the 100 block of Rundlemere Road N.E. in the early morning hours of Monday, Dec. 30 following numerous reports of shots fired.

No suspects or victims were found on scene but two men in their 20s suffering gunshot wounds were dropped off at a hospital a short time later in critical condition.

Keem Geng, 22, was pronounced dead in hospital in the hours following the shooting.

The investigation into the fatal shooting continues. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234 or anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers.