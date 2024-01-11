Section of Banff Avenue closed due to water main break

Emergency crews were called to a major water main break in the town of Banff Thursday morning.

Officials said at about 7 a.m., an underground pipe broke at the intersection of Banff Avenue and Moose Street.

"Banff Avenue, north and southbound lanes, are closed from Elk to Moose Street," the town said in a statement.

"Moose Street, between Banff Avenue and Beaver Street, is also closed to traffic."

The town also said crews are working on the issue but there is no estimate on when it will be resolved.

Banff is one of the many Alberta communities currently under an extreme cold warning on Thursday.

The town advised all residents and visitors to take proper precautions while outside.

Several buildings, including the Fenlands Banff Recreation Centre, Banff Public Library and the pavilion building at the Rec Grounds, will be open to the public in case they need to warm up.