Security, police prevent major security incidents at Calgary Stampede

Despite booming attendance at the 2023 Calgary Stampede, there hasn’t been any major security incidents reported on or near the grounds.

The Greatest Outdoor Show on Earth starts at the gates, with a strict security protocol.

“We try to provide for families a good time to spend with no violence,” said Jeremiah Silva, a security guard.

Security searches people’s bags, then gets them to walk through a metal detector.

Calgary police also play a big role and work closely with security to stop criminal activity.

“Sometimes we need to report to police what people have inside these bags. Can be drugs, can be knives,” Silva said.

Each year, police come up with a detailed action plan for the 10 days, which includes increased police patrols on and near the grounds, while maintaining presence elsewhere in the city.

More than one million people have attended Stampede so far, but police say there have been no major safety incidents so far.

“This is an example of really good planning by the Calgary police and their partners, the Stampede also. Thankfully because of that planning, because of that preparation, we’re seeing a really safe, happy and enjoyable Stampede,” said Kelly Sundberg, a criminologist at Mount Royal University.

Music venues and bars on the grounds, like Nashville North, have a separate system.

It involves more bag searches, then employees checking people’s IDs and taking their photo.

Some visitors say the measures make them feel safe.

“There’s always normally a police officer within sight. There’s a lot of them around,” Rita Hill said.

Mercedes Carvelli added, “It just makes it so much more enjoyable just to know that those people are there if you do need their help.”

CTV News reached out to both police and Stampede for more information about their security plans but did not hear back in time for deadline.