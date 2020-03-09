CALGARY -- A Calgary man is travelling to Spruce Grove to retrieve his vehicle after RCMP found his van, and van's alleged selfie-taking thief, a week after it was stolen.

Brian Walters was unloading a pressure washer from the back of his 2010 Ford Transit Connect van at a southeast Calgary gas station on March 2. The moment Walters closed the rear doors, his van drove away with someone else behind the wheel.

According to Walters, a pair of police officers were in the parking lot at the time of the theft but they told him they would have to take a report before they could pursue the van.

Walters had left his iPhone inside the van and he was able to track the vehicle through an app as it headed north out of Calgary and eventually past Red Deer. The tracking stopped somewhere between Leduc and Edmonton — after the phone either lost battery power or was turned off — but the phone did record a brief video showing a bald man with glasses and facial hair, which was uploaded to his cloud storage.

Cst. Shelley Nasheim of the Parkland RCMP detachment confirms the van was spotted on the side of the road in Stony Plain on Thursday after the vehicle had mechanical issues.

James Brashko was arrested on scene and charged with one count of possession of stolen property over $5,000. The 49-year-old man from the Edmonton area is scheduled to appear in Stony Plain provincial court on March 11.

Nasheim confirms Brashko had outstanding warrants at the time of his arrest.

In 2011, the Edmonton Police Service issued a warning regarding Brashko following the completion of his four-year sentence at the Edmonton Maximum Institution in connection with break-and-enter and theft convictions. At the time, Brashko was considered to be a violent offender who posed a significant risk to reoffend.

Walters tells CTV he will be retrieving his van from the Parkland RCMP detachment in Spruce Grove on Monday.

Stony Plain is located approximately 20 kilometres west of Edmonton.