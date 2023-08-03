'Selfless,' recently engaged youth pastor identified as Kananaskis plane crash victim

Luke MacKelvie's family describes the 25-year-old victim of Friday's Kananaskis plane crash as a selfless lover of the outdoors and a passionate Christian.

MacKelvie and five of his lifelong friends were killed on July 28 when their aircraft went down in the Rockies.

His family, which spoke exclusively to CTV News on Thursday, says the Calgarian was excited to marry his fiancée, Kim.

The youth pastor was devoted to his religion and to his family, they say.

He was also an outdoor enthusiast who enjoyed fishing, hunting and hiking.

"Where there was a need, that's where he was," MacKelvie's father said.

"Lives were changed because of him."

"He did more in 25 years than most people do in 50," his mother added.

MacKelvie became a youth pastor in 2019, and had just finished up a mission with the Mustard Seed in downtown Calgary.

A celebration of life is being planned.

DEADLY CRASH

MacKelvie was on a small aircraft that struck Mount McGillivray on July 28.

Four other members of his church were also killed.

The plane flew out of Springbank Airport on its way to Salmon Arm, B.C., where the passengers and pilot were set to attend a church function.

The Transportation Safety Board is currently working to determine how the small aircraft crashed into a mountainside.

Three young fathers were among the other men killed.

Adam Laser leaves behind a one-year-old daughter.

Jacob Brown, a four-month-old son.

Kirk Mealey was expecting his first child -- a son -- in late August.

MACKELVIE FAMILY STATEMENT

"Among the six lifelong friends who passed in the July 28 Kananaskis plane crash was youth pastor Luke MacKelvie, of Harvest Hills Alliance Church," a statement from the MacKelvie family reads.

"Luke's unconditional love and support for Kim was so evident. He was family-oriented, a best friend, a mentor, a spiritual leader and overall, a devoted follower of Jesus.

"Luke worked as the youth pastor at Harvest Hill Alliance Church. He dedicated his life wholeheartedly to serving God. He was dedicated and passionate about his job, and would do anything for each of his students, who he dearly loved.

"Luke was an outdoor enthusiast. He was always out fishing, hunting, hiking or working outside on new projects. He was passionate, determined and always gave 100 per cent.

"Luke found humour in everything and anything he did; he always made the people around him laugh.

"He lived to serve the people around him and the community, and those who knew him will truly be forever changed now that he is no longer with us.

"We find comfort in knowing he is with our lord, who he loved and dedicated his life to.

"We ask that you respect the impacted families as they now have to grieve in this unexpected and horrendous time.

"Luke is survived by his parents, brother, sister-in-law, nephews and many close family members and friends around him, as well as his fiancée, Kim, who he loved, adored and had recently proposed to.