Fuel tanker and pickup collide on Highway 2 near Okotoks, injuring 2

    The southbound lanes of Highway 2 are closed near Okotoks after RCMP say a fuel tanker and pickup truck collided.

    Emergency crews were called out just before 2 p.m. this afternoon.

    EMS said one man in his 50s was airlifted to Foothills hospital in critical condition. A second patient with non-life-threatening injuries was transported to hospital by ground ambulance.

    The crash also caused a significant fuel spill.

    Southbound Highway 2 is shut down for the cleanup, causing major delays as crews work to clean up the spill.

    This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.

