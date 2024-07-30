Semi hauling bell peppers goes up in flames in crash: Strathmore RCMP

Mounties out of Strathmore, Alta., say they're dealing with a crash between a semi hauling bell peppers and a car.

The crash happened early Monday afternoon at Highway 1 and Highway 817.

Reports of explosions came in to RCMP after the semi ended up engulfed in flames.

Emergency Medical Services says it checked on three patients in relation to the motor vehicle collision.

RCMP say it turned out no one was hurt.

RCMP have diverted traffic in all directions at the intersection and motorists are advised to plan accordingly.