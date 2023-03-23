Semi-truck crashes into overpass, closing 2 lanes of Deerfoot Trail

Two lanes of southbound Deerfoot Trail are closed in northeast Calgary after a semi-truck hauling a backhoe hit the underside of the 32 Avenue overpass.

The collision happened at around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, leaving chunks of concrete from the underside of the bridge scattered across Deerfoot Trail.

No injuries were reported, but the collision caused concerns for the bridge's structural integrity.

As a result, the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass that crosses Deerfoot Trail is closed so engineers can check the damage and determine if it's safe.

Calgary police say southbound Deerfoot Trail approaching 32 Avenue N.E. will have "reduced operational lanes" for a minimum of 48 hours.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

⛔️Road closures: Due to a traffic incident, we are currently on scene helping direct traffic in the area of Deerfoot Trail and 32 Avenue N.E.

Please be advised, the 32 Avenue N.E. overpass bridge crossing Deerfoot Trail N.E., is closed in both directions. The exit ramps remain… pic.twitter.com/WPV6vSBEIh — Calgary Police (@CalgaryPolice) March 23, 2023

- With files from Austin Lee