CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help from the public with the search for an 82-year-old man last seen in the city's northwest.

According to police Alberto De Guzman was last seen Wednesday at approximately 2:15 p.m. after dropping his wife off in the 3000 block of Fourth Street N.W. in the community of Mount Pleasant.

De Guzman drove away in a black 2013 Cadillac Premier with Alberta licence plate 'MARICOR'.

Investigators say De Guzman suffers from a memory condition and there are concerns for his wellbeing.

The senior is described as:

173 centimetres (5'8") tall;

Having a slim build; and

Having grey hair.

Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.