Senior missing after dropping off wife in northwest Calgary
Alberta De Guzman, 82, was last seen driving away from the 3000 block of Fourth St. N.W. on Wednesday afternoon. (CPS)
CALGARY -- Calgary police are asking for help from the public with the search for an 82-year-old man last seen in the city's northwest.
According to police Alberto De Guzman was last seen Wednesday at approximately 2:15 p.m. after dropping his wife off in the 3000 block of Fourth Street N.W. in the community of Mount Pleasant.
De Guzman drove away in a black 2013 Cadillac Premier with Alberta licence plate 'MARICOR'.
Investigators say De Guzman suffers from a memory condition and there are concerns for his wellbeing.
The senior is described as:
- 173 centimetres (5'8") tall;
- Having a slim build; and
- Having grey hair.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Calgary Police Service at 403-266-1234.